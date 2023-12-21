Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Icad Inc’s (ICAD) Stock

In the past week, ICAD stock has gone up by 9.27%, with a monthly gain of 24.06% and a quarterly plunge of -10.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.03% for Icad Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.91% for ICAD’s stock, with a -5.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Icad Inc (NASDAQ: ICAD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ICAD is 1.41.

The public float for ICAD is 24.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ICAD on December 21, 2023 was 152.61K shares.

ICAD) stock’s latest price update

Icad Inc (NASDAQ: ICAD)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.14 in comparison to its previous close of 1.54, however, the company has experienced a 9.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-22 that Penny stocks are usually small-cap stocks, and small-cap stocks typically tend to perform the best during the early stages of the business cycle when the economy is recovering and growing fairly rapidly. Multi-billionaire investor Ken Fisher has indicated that we are in the early stages of the business cycle, and I agree with him.

ICAD Trading at 9.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares surge +26.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICAD rose by +9.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5465. In addition, Icad Inc saw -9.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICAD starting from Brown Dana R, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Mar 31. After this action, Brown Dana R now owns 40,000 shares of Icad Inc, valued at $52,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICAD

Equity return is now at value -28.13, with -19.09 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Icad Inc (ICAD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.