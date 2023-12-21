Evaluating the Impact of 3.68 Increase on EHang Holdings Ltd ADR’s (EH) Stock

The stock of EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) has seen a -8.57% decrease in the past week, with a 6.11% gain in the past month, and a -5.06% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.29% for EH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.62% for EH’s stock, with a 10.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EH) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.98.

The public float for EH is 40.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.69% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of EH was 1.08M shares.

EH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EH) has increased by 3.68 when compared to last closing price of 15.75.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-18 that Shares of urban air mobility (UAM) technology firm EHang (NASDAQ: EH ) are slipping on Monday despite revealing seemingly positive news. Earlier this morning, management announced a long-term strategic partnership agreement with Wings Logistics Hub, an air mobility-focused subsidiary of Technology Holding Company.

Analysts’ Opinion of EH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $30.50 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EH Trading at 0.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares surge +3.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EH fell by -8.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.33. In addition, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR saw 90.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EH

Equity return is now at value -160.86, with -64.14 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.