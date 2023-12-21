Evaluating the Impact of -3.35 Increase on International Game Technology PLC’s (IGT) Stock

The stock of International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has seen a -0.62% decrease in the past week, with a 0.93% gain in the past month, and a -12.67% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.01% for IGT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.51% for IGT stock, with a simple moving average of -6.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) is above average at 56.23x. The 36-month beta value for IGT is also noteworthy at 1.98.

The public float for IGT is 106.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.49% of that float. The average trading volume of IGT on December 21, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

IGT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) has decreased by -3.35 when compared to last closing price of 28.09. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.62% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-19 that International Game Technology shares have fallen over 10% in the past months due to concerns about the health of the consumer and ongoing casino investment in gaming machines. IGT is delivering strong financial performance, expanding margins, and strengthening its balance sheet. The company operates in the lottery, gaming, and digital gaming segments, with stable revenue streams, long-term contracts, and growing recurring software sales.

Analysts’ Opinion of IGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IGT stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for IGT by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for IGT in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $31 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IGT Trading at -2.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGT fell by -0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.04. In addition, International Game Technology PLC saw 19.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IGT

Equity return is now at value 6.45, with 0.97 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.