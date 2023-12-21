Evaluating the Impact of -11.31 Increase on ProQR Therapeutics N.V’s (PRQR) Stock

The stock of ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR) has gone down by -3.92% for the week, with a 29.80% rise in the past month and a 32.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.22% for PRQR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.18% for PRQR’s stock, with a 8.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ProQR Therapeutics N.V (NASDAQ: PRQR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRQR is 0.21.

The public float for PRQR is 50.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% of that float. On December 21, 2023, PRQR’s average trading volume was 224.81K shares.

PRQR) stock’s latest price update

ProQR Therapeutics N.V (NASDAQ: PRQR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.31 compared to its previous closing price of 2.21. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-07 that LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProQR Therapeutics NV. (Nasdaq: PRQR) (ProQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through transformative RNA therapies based on its proprietary Axiomer® RNA editing technology platform, today announced that Company management will participate in the HC Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRQR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRQR stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for PRQR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRQR in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $2 based on the research report published on November 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRQR Trading at 30.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares surge +38.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRQR fell by -3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.84. In addition, ProQR Therapeutics N.V saw -47.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRQR

Equity return is now at value -64.10, with -26.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.