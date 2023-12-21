Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) is 44.33x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ELS is 0.74.

The public float for ELS is 177.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. On December 21, 2023, ELS’s average trading volume was 1.30M shares.

ELS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) has decreased by -2.27 when compared to last closing price of 71.94.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-17 that Stag Industrial’s steadily rising dividend has helped power 15.8% average annual total returns for the industrial REIT. Equity Lifestyle Properties’ strategy of going off the beaten path has paid big dividends for its investors over the years.

ELS’s Market Performance

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS) has seen a -3.05% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.14% gain in the past month and a 5.44% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for ELS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.21% for ELS’s stock, with a 4.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ELS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ELS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $64 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ELS Trading at 3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +1.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELS fell by -3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.21. In addition, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. saw 8.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELS

Equity return is now at value 20.55, with 5.35 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.