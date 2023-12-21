Entergy Corp. (ETR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Entergy Corp. (NYSE: ETR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.31x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.70.

The public float for ETR is 210.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of ETR was 1.70M shares.

ETR) stock’s latest price update

Entergy Corp. (NYSE: ETR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.89 compared to its previous closing price of 101.55. However, the company has seen a -5.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Investors interested in stocks from the Utility – Electric Power sector have probably already heard of Entergy (ETR) and WEC Energy Group (WEC). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

ETR’s Market Performance

Entergy Corp. (ETR) has seen a -5.47% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.68% gain in the past month and a 2.75% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for ETR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.03% for ETR stock, with a simple moving average of -0.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ETR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ETR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $110 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ETR Trading at 1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETR fell by -5.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.64. In addition, Entergy Corp. saw -11.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETR starting from Brown Marcus V, who sale 38,417 shares at the price of $101.53 back on Dec 11. After this action, Brown Marcus V now owns 9,380 shares of Entergy Corp., valued at $3,900,478 using the latest closing price.

Brown Marcus V, the EVP & General Counsel of Entergy Corp., sale 13,500 shares at $95.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Brown Marcus V is holding 9,251 shares at $1,287,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETR

Equity return is now at value 11.22, with 2.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Entergy Corp. (ETR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.