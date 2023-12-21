Entegris Inc (ENTG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.38x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ENTG is 1.33.

The public float for ENTG is 149.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENTG on December 21, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

ENTG) stock’s latest price update

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG)’s stock price has decreased by -3.04 compared to its previous closing price of 119.23. However, the company has seen a 1.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that The Zacks Electronics – Manufacturing Machinery industry participants like Entegris (ENTG), MKS Instruments (MKSI) and Veeco Instruments (VECO) are benefiting from increased capital spending on high-performance computing, advanced packaging and memory.

ENTG’s Market Performance

Entegris Inc (ENTG) has experienced a 1.92% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.81% rise in the past month, and a 28.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for ENTG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.32% for ENTG’s stock, with a 21.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ENTG Trading at 15.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +12.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENTG rose by +1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.39. In addition, Entegris Inc saw 76.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENTG starting from Colella Joseph, who sale 2,604 shares at the price of $102.86 back on Nov 24. After this action, Colella Joseph now owns 28,626 shares of Entegris Inc, valued at $267,847 using the latest closing price.

O’Neill James Anthony, the SVP & CTO of Entegris Inc, sale 1,918 shares at $95.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that O’Neill James Anthony is holding 13,670 shares at $182,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENTG

Equity return is now at value 6.17, with 2.01 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Entegris Inc (ENTG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.