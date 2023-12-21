Enservco Corp (ENSV) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for ENSV is 24.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.29% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of ENSV was 277.84K shares.

ENSV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Enservco Corp (AMEX: ENSV) has decreased by -5.45 when compared to last closing price of 0.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.55% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ENSV’s Market Performance

ENSV’s stock has fallen by -4.55% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -27.78% and a quarterly drop of -33.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.23% for Enservco Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.86% for ENSV’s stock, with a -32.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENSV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENSV stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ENSV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ENSV in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $1.25 based on the research report published on November 13, 2015 of the previous year 2015.

ENSV Trading at -24.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENSV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.51%, as shares sank -23.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENSV fell by -4.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2978. In addition, Enservco Corp saw -84.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENSV

Equity return is now at value -467.68, with -50.01 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Enservco Corp (ENSV) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.