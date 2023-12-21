Engagesmart Inc (ESMT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE: ESMT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.04 in relation to its previous close of 22.89. However, the company has experienced a 0.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that The headline numbers for EngageSmart (ESMT) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Is It Worth Investing in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE: ESMT) Right Now?

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE: ESMT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 156.39x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.32.

The public float for ESMT is 42.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ESMT on December 21, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

ESMT’s Market Performance

ESMT stock saw an increase of 0.09% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.48% and a quarterly increase of 30.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.32% for Engagesmart Inc (ESMT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.13% for ESMT’s stock, with a 19.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ESMT Trading at 2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.29%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESMT rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.85. In addition, Engagesmart Inc saw 30.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESMT starting from Seltzer Jonathan Cole, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $22.83 back on Dec 01. After this action, Seltzer Jonathan Cole now owns 1,671 shares of Engagesmart Inc, valued at $79,905 using the latest closing price.

O’Brien Kevin William, the of Engagesmart Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $22.82 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that O’Brien Kevin William is holding 23,713 shares at $68,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESMT

Equity return is now at value 3.04, with 2.76 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Engagesmart Inc (ESMT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.