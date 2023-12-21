Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS)’s stock price has dropped by -8.61 in relation to previous closing price of 2.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that The BARDA is exercising an option to procure additional doses of Emergent BioSolutions’ (EBS) recently approved anthrax vaccine. Deliveries will likely be completed by the end of first-quarter 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.00.

The public float for EBS is 49.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EBS on December 21, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

EBS’s Market Performance

EBS stock saw an increase of -2.62% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.19% and a quarterly increase of -35.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.19% for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.26% for EBS’s stock, with a -63.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EBS Trading at -1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.34%, as shares surge +6.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBS fell by -2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.29. In addition, Emergent Biosolutions Inc saw -81.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBS starting from Zoon Kathryn C, who sale 1,830 shares at the price of $8.35 back on Jun 02. After this action, Zoon Kathryn C now owns 49,971 shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc, valued at $15,280 using the latest closing price.

Zoon Kathryn C, the Director of Emergent Biosolutions Inc, sale 1,700 shares at $8.38 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Zoon Kathryn C is holding 51,801 shares at $14,246 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBS

Equity return is now at value -74.14, with -33.14 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.