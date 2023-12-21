Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE: EFC) is 11.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EFC is 1.93.

The public float for EFC is 74.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.81% of that float. On December 21, 2023, EFC’s average trading volume was 1.09M shares.

EFC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE: EFC) has plunged by -0.93 when compared to previous closing price of 12.93, but the company has seen a -1.76% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-03 that U.S. equity markets notched a fifth-straight week of gains as benchmark interest rates continued a decisive retreat after economic data and comments from Fed officials fueled bets on a pending pivot. Advancing for a fifth-straight week since dipping into “correction territory” at the end of October, the S&P 500 gained another 0.8% on the week, while Mid-Caps and Small-Caps gained 2%. Lifted by the rate retreat, real estate equities were again the leaders this week. The Equity REIT Index rallied 5.0% this week, extending their rebound since late-October to nearly 20%.

EFC’s Market Performance

Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) has experienced a -1.76% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.69% drop in the past month, and a 0.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for EFC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.23% for EFC’s stock, with a 0.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EFC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EFC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EFC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $13.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EFC Trading at 0.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -1.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFC fell by -1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.96. In addition, Ellington Financial Inc saw 3.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EFC starting from Mumford Lisa, who sale 21,180 shares at the price of $13.06 back on Dec 14. After this action, Mumford Lisa now owns 63,540 shares of Ellington Financial Inc, valued at $276,611 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EFC

Equity return is now at value 7.46, with 0.89 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.