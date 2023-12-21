Edgio Inc (EGIO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.58.

The public float for EGIO is 125.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EGIO on December 21, 2023 was 738.94K shares.

EGIO) stock’s latest price update

Edgio Inc (NASDAQ: EGIO)’s stock price has decreased by -10.34 compared to its previous closing price of 0.38. However, the company has seen a -10.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Edgio (EGIO) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

EGIO’s Market Performance

Edgio Inc (EGIO) has seen a -10.76% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -35.99% decline in the past month and a -63.49% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.39% for EGIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.21% for EGIO stock, with a simple moving average of -50.26% for the last 200 days.

EGIO Trading at -45.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.54%, as shares sank -33.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGIO fell by -11.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4350. In addition, Edgio Inc saw -69.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EGIO

Equity return is now at value -68.35, with -30.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Edgio Inc (EGIO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.