ECARX Holdings Inc’s (ECX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ECX stock has gone up by 7.00%, with a monthly decline of -15.03% and a quarterly plunge of -25.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.87% for ECARX Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.15% for ECX’s stock, with a -45.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ECX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.00.

The public float for ECX is 74.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.92% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of ECX was 493.87K shares.

ECX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ECX) has jumped by 23.81 compared to previous close of 2.10. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-17 that Buy low, sell high. It’s an investing mantra drummed into our heads from the moment we start buying stocks.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ECX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ECX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $10 based on the research report published on May 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ECX Trading at -21.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.28%, as shares sank -13.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECX rose by +7.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.58. In addition, ECARX Holdings Inc saw -67.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECX starting from Heng Jun Hong, who sale 2,743 shares at the price of $3.24 back on Sep 27. After this action, Heng Jun Hong now owns 0 shares of ECARX Holdings Inc, valued at $8,887 using the latest closing price.

Heng Jun Hong, the Director of ECARX Holdings Inc, sale 47,257 shares at $3.32 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Heng Jun Hong is holding 2,743 shares at $157,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECX

Equity return is now at value -205.41, with -44.88 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.