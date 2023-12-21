Ebang International Holdings Inc (EBON) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Ebang International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EBON) has increased by 48.06 when compared to last closing price of 8.43.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 72.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-07-18 that Several crypto-related stocks and funds have staged a spectacular rally this year, outperforming major cryptocurrencies, despite U.S. regulators’ ongoing scrutiny of the industry.

Is It Worth Investing in Ebang International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EBON) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for EBON is at 1.45.

The public float for EBON is 4.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.23% of that float. The average trading volume for EBON on December 21, 2023 was 10.71K shares.

EBON’s Market Performance

EBON’s stock has seen a 72.88% increase for the week, with a 73.09% rise in the past month and a 70.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.84% for Ebang International Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 69.04% for EBON’s stock, with a 73.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EBON Trading at 71.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.58%, as shares surge +73.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBON rose by +72.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.65. In addition, Ebang International Holdings Inc saw 328.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EBON

Equity return is now at value -12.59, with -11.86 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ebang International Holdings Inc (EBON) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.