Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE: DEA) is 41.71x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DEA is 0.71.

The public float for DEA is 86.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.50% of that float. On December 21, 2023, DEA’s average trading volume was 1.01M shares.

DEA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE: DEA) has decreased by -0.29 when compared to last closing price of 13.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Lindsay Winterhalter – Head, IR Darrell Crate – Chairman William Trimble – President and CEO Meghan Baivier – EVP, CFO, and COO Conference Call Participants Michael Griffin – Citi John Kim – BMO Capital Markets Bill Crow – Raymond James Aditi Balachandran – RBC Capital Markets Peter Abramowitz – Jefferies Operator Greetings. Welcome to the Easterly Government Properties’ Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

DEA’s Market Performance

DEA’s stock has risen by 2.17% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.30% and a quarterly rise of 12.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.76% for Easterly Government Properties Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.18% for DEA stock, with a simple moving average of 3.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DEA stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for DEA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DEA in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $13 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DEA Trading at 16.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +19.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEA rose by +2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.59. In addition, Easterly Government Properties Inc saw -4.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DEA starting from Crate Darrell W, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $13.14 back on Dec 13. After this action, Crate Darrell W now owns 92,174 shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc, valued at $105,120 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DEA

Equity return is now at value 2.38, with 1.04 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.