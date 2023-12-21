e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF)’s stock price has decreased by -5.17 compared to its previous closing price of 152.53. However, the company has seen a 2.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that In the latest trading session, e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed at $143.21, marking a +1% move from the previous day.

Is It Worth Investing in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) Right Now?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.47.

The public float for ELF is 52.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELF on December 21, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

ELF’s Market Performance

ELF stock saw an increase of 2.02% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 30.16% and a quarterly increase of 36.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.76% for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.17% for ELF stock, with a simple moving average of 35.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELF stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ELF by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ELF in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $140 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ELF Trading at 27.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares surge +29.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELF rose by +2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.47. In addition, e.l.f. Beauty Inc saw 161.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELF starting from AMIN TARANG, who sale 29,667 shares at the price of $145.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, AMIN TARANG now owns 252,792 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc, valued at $4,301,715 using the latest closing price.

AMIN TARANG, the Chief Executive Officer of e.l.f. Beauty Inc, sale 9,000 shares at $145.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that AMIN TARANG is holding 253,089 shares at $1,305,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELF

Equity return is now at value 27.85, with 18.87 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.