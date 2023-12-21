Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 71.22x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DX is at 1.32.

The public float for DX is 55.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.59% of that float. The average trading volume for DX on December 21, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

DX) stock’s latest price update

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX)’s stock price has dropped by -0.94 in relation to previous closing price of 12.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-12-13 that After Treasury yields soared to over 5% for the 10-year note and the 30-year-long bond, many on Wall Street urged investors to grab the once-in-20-year debt.

DX’s Market Performance

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) has seen a 2.02% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.70% gain in the past month and a 3.53% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for DX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.48% for DX’s stock, with a 5.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $12.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DX Trading at 12.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +10.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DX rose by +2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.91. In addition, Dynex Capital, Inc. saw -0.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DX starting from COLLIGAN ROBERT S, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $12.16 back on Mar 14. After this action, COLLIGAN ROBERT S now owns 40,416 shares of Dynex Capital, Inc., valued at $97,280 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DX

Equity return is now at value 1.63, with 0.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.