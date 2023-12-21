Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 753.68x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.41.

The public float for BROS is 54.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.22% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of BROS was 1.27M shares.

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS)’s stock price has dropped by -2.88 in relation to previous closing price of 29.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-20 that Dutch Bros believes it can greatly increase its number of locations, which can boost its top and bottom lines. The runway ahead isn’t completely clear, with large competitors eyeing the same opportunities.

BROS’s Market Performance

Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) has experienced a -2.98% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.62% drop in the past month, and a 19.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.78% for BROS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.27% for BROS’s stock, with a 0.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BROS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BROS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BROS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BROS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $35 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BROS Trading at 5.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BROS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +0.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BROS fell by -2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.73. In addition, Dutch Bros Inc saw 1.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BROS starting from TSG7 A Management LLC, who sale 1,293,926 shares at the price of $29.34 back on Dec 18. After this action, TSG7 A Management LLC now owns 0 shares of Dutch Bros Inc, valued at $37,963,789 using the latest closing price.

Boersma Travis, the Executive Chairman of Board of Dutch Bros Inc, sale 404,529 shares at $30.43 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Boersma Travis is holding 1,425,003 shares at $12,310,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BROS

Equity return is now at value 1.07, with 0.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.