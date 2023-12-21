Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (DXF) Stock Showcases -3.82% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (DXF) has seen a 0.20% increase in the past week, with a 6.63% gain in the past month, and a -12.46% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.96% for DXF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.82% for DXF’s stock, with a -67.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX: DXF) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DXF is 1.36.

The public float for DXF is 2.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.54% of that float. On December 21, 2023, DXF’s average trading volume was 299.14K shares.

DXF) stock’s latest price update

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX: DXF)’s stock price has soared by 7.88 in relation to previous closing price of 0.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-04-29 that Use these tips to outperform the market The post Penny Stocks Trading Strategies, Tips for Outperforming appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

DXF Trading at -7.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.29%, as shares surge +8.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXF rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3449. In addition, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR saw -82.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DXF

Equity return is now at value -17.02, with -7.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (DXF) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.