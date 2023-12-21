Draganfly Inc (DPRO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.55.

The public float for DPRO is 42.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.47% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of DPRO was 215.49K shares.

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ: DPRO)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.42 in comparison to its previous close of 0.50, however, the company has experienced a -16.27% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) witnesses a hammer chart pattern, indicating support found by the stock after losing some value lately. This coupled with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

DPRO’s Market Performance

Draganfly Inc (DPRO) has seen a -16.27% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.82% decline in the past month and a -46.76% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.56% for DPRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.07% for DPRO’s stock, with a -52.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DPRO Trading at -24.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.51%, as shares sank -16.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPRO fell by -16.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5341. In addition, Draganfly Inc saw -39.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DPRO

Equity return is now at value -237.60, with -189.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Draganfly Inc (DPRO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.