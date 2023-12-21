Doximity Inc (DOCS) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Doximity Inc (NYSE: DOCS) is 46.72x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DOCS is 1.18.

The public float for DOCS is 113.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.90% of that float. On December 21, 2023, DOCS’s average trading volume was 1.94M shares.

DOCS stock's latest price update

Doximity Inc (NYSE: DOCS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.40 compared to its previous closing price of 27.31. However, the company has seen a 10.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-10 that Digital health and telemedicine are booming sectors offering attractive opportunities to investors looking to capitalize on the growing demand for remote healthcare. A couple of years ago, the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital health solutions such as online consultations, remote monitoring, and digital prescriptions.

DOCS's Market Performance

DOCS’s stock has risen by 10.30% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.38% and a quarterly rise of 35.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.20% for Doximity Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.17% for DOCS’s stock, with a -4.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DOCS Trading at 16.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +13.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCS rose by +10.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.85. In addition, Doximity Inc saw -18.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCS starting from Wampler Kira Scherer, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $26.65 back on Dec 15. After this action, Wampler Kira Scherer now owns 10,258 shares of Doximity Inc, valued at $66,625 using the latest closing price.

Wampler Kira Scherer, the Director of Doximity Inc, sale 2,500 shares at $26.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Wampler Kira Scherer is holding 10,258 shares at $65,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCS

Equity return is now at value 14.07, with 11.99 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Doximity Inc (DOCS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.