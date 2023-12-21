DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (DOYU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DOYU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DOYU is 0.98.

The public float for DOYU is 316.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOYU on December 21, 2023 was 838.46K shares.

DOYU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DOYU) has surged by 2.33 when compared to previous closing price of 0.73, but the company has seen a -3.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-07 that DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call December 7, 2023 7:00 AM ET Corporate Participants Lingling Kong – IR Director Hao Cao – Vice President of Finance Conference Call Participants Thomas Chong – Jefferies Derick Pei – Morgan Stanley Katrina Chiu – Citi Lei Zhang – Bank of America Raphael Chen – BOCI Research Operator Good morning and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you and welcome to DouYu International Holdings Limited Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

DOYU’s Market Performance

DOYU’s stock has fallen by -3.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.12% and a quarterly drop of -21.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.59% for DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.54% for DOYU’s stock, with a -26.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOYU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOYU stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DOYU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOYU in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $1.20 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOYU Trading at -12.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares sank -18.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOYU fell by -5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7614. In addition, DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR saw -46.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOYU

Equity return is now at value 2.14, with 1.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (DOYU) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.