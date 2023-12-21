DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for DOCN is also noteworthy at 1.80.

The public float for DOCN is 48.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.28% of that float. The average trading volume of DOCN on December 21, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

DOCN) stock’s latest price update

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE: DOCN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.90 in relation to its previous close of 36.80. However, the company has experienced a 9.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-14 that Rivian’s stock looks cheap relative to its near-term growth. Upstart and Opendoor will grow again as interest rates decline.

DOCN’s Market Performance

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) has seen a 9.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 27.56% gain in the past month and a 52.21% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.26% for DOCN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.71% for DOCN’s stock, with a 9.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCN stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for DOCN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DOCN in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $37 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOCN Trading at 35.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares surge +28.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCN rose by +9.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.92. In addition, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc saw 43.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCN starting from Spruill Yancey L., who sale 309,700 shares at the price of $28.52 back on Nov 22. After this action, Spruill Yancey L. now owns 4,954,067 shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, valued at $8,832,644 using the latest closing price.

Spruill Yancey L., the Chief Executive Officer of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, sale 149,704 shares at $28.89 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Spruill Yancey L. is holding 4,699,067 shares at $4,324,949 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCN

Equity return is now at value -39.11, with -1.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.