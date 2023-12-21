Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) has decreased by -0.84 when compared to last closing price of 157.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that It is an opportune moment for investors to monitor upstream companies like EOG, MTDR and FANG that will contribute to oil production in the United States.

Is It Worth Investing in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) Right Now?

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FANG is at 1.88.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for FANG is 172.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.39% of that float. The average trading volume for FANG on December 21, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

FANG’s Market Performance

The stock of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) has seen a 4.26% increase in the past week, with a -0.20% drop in the past month, and a 4.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for FANG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.27% for FANG’s stock, with a 9.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FANG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FANG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FANG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FANG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $170 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FANG Trading at -0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FANG rose by +4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $152.41. In addition, Diamondback Energy Inc saw 17.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FANG starting from Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $153.32 back on Dec 14. After this action, Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes now owns 151,980 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc, valued at $613,266 using the latest closing price.

Houston David L, the Director of Diamondback Energy Inc, sale 8,000 shares at $156.54 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Houston David L is holding 11,565 shares at $1,252,342 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FANG

Equity return is now at value 21.01, with 12.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.