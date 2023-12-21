DHI Group Inc (DHX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

DHI Group Inc (NYSE: DHX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DHX is at 1.06.

The public float for DHX is 38.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.88% of that float. The average trading volume for DHX on December 21, 2023 was 101.84K shares.

DHX) stock’s latest price update

DHI Group Inc (NYSE: DHX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.23 compared to its previous closing price of 2.35. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Todd Kehrli – MKR Investor Relations Art Zeile – Chief Executive Officer Julie Roby – SVP of FP&A Conference Call Participants Ethan Widell – B. Riley Eric Martinuzzi – Lake Street Kevin Liu – K.

DHX’s Market Performance

DHI Group Inc (DHX) has experienced a 1.61% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.15% rise in the past month, and a -16.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.00% for DHX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.84% for DHX’s stock, with a -24.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHX stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for DHX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DHX in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $12 based on the research report published on October 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DHX Trading at -0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.84%, as shares surge +0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHX rose by +1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.48. In addition, DHI Group Inc saw -52.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DHX starting from LESSER EVAN, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $2.50 back on Dec 01. After this action, LESSER EVAN now owns 293,556 shares of DHI Group Inc, valued at $3,750 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHX

Equity return is now at value 3.54, with 1.67 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DHI Group Inc (DHX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.