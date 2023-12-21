Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK) has decreased by -2.18 when compared to last closing price of 27.03. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Delek US Holdings (DK) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK) Right Now?

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DK is 1.32.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for DK is 62.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DK on December 21, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

DK’s Market Performance

DK stock saw a decrease of 0.34% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.78% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.76% for Delek US Holdings Inc (DK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.40% for DK’s stock, with a 5.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on March 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DK Trading at -0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -3.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DK rose by +0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.77. In addition, Delek US Holdings Inc saw -2.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DK starting from Tolson Laurie Z., who sale 1,207 shares at the price of $26.75 back on Dec 14. After this action, Tolson Laurie Z. now owns 11,133 shares of Delek US Holdings Inc, valued at $32,287 using the latest closing price.

Spiegel Reuven, the CFO of Delek US Holdings Inc, sale 750 shares at $25.82 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Spiegel Reuven is holding 28,270 shares at $19,365 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DK

Equity return is now at value 6.01, with 0.81 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.