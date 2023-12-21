Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, CBAY stock has gone up by 3.79%, with a monthly gain of 18.86% and a quarterly surge of 51.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.62% for Cymabay Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.46% for CBAY’s stock, with a 74.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CBAY is also noteworthy at 0.28.

The public float for CBAY is 108.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.20% of that float. The average trading volume of CBAY on December 21, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

CBAY) stock’s latest price update

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.99 in relation to its previous close of 22.63. However, the company has experienced a 3.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-06 that NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the UBS Biopharma Conference, November 8-9t h in Miami Beach, FL, the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference, November 28-30th, in New York, NY, and the Evercore ISI 6th Annual HealthCONx Conference, November 28-30th, in Miami, Florida.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBAY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CBAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CBAY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $18 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CBAY Trading at 27.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares surge +22.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAY rose by +3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +145.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.47. In addition, Cymabay Therapeutics Inc saw 253.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBAY starting from McWherter Charles, who sale 11,332 shares at the price of $21.48 back on Dec 18. After this action, McWherter Charles now owns 15,000 shares of Cymabay Therapeutics Inc, valued at $243,441 using the latest closing price.

Menold Daniel, the Vice President, Finance of Cymabay Therapeutics Inc, sale 21,497 shares at $21.99 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Menold Daniel is holding 0 shares at $472,646 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAY

Equity return is now at value -46.64, with -29.53 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.