CVR Energy Inc (CVI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of CVR Energy Inc (NYSE: CVI) has plunged by -0.16 when compared to previous closing price of 31.70, but the company has seen a 3.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in CVR Energy Inc (NYSE: CVI) Right Now?

CVR Energy Inc (NYSE: CVI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CVI is at 1.63.

The public float for CVI is 100.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.49% of that float. The average trading volume for CVI on December 21, 2023 was 943.98K shares.

CVI’s Market Performance

CVI’s stock has seen a 3.70% increase for the week, with a -0.60% drop in the past month and a -2.41% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for CVR Energy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.94% for CVI’s stock, with a 8.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CVI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CVI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $36 based on the research report published on March 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CVI Trading at 2.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares surge +0.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVI rose by +3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.36. In addition, CVR Energy Inc saw 9.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVI starting from ICAHN CARL C, who sale 4,100,000 shares at the price of $35.20 back on Sep 11. After this action, ICAHN CARL C now owns 66,692,381 shares of CVR Energy Inc, valued at $144,320,000 using the latest closing price.

ICAHN CARL C, the 10% Owner of CVR Energy Inc, sale 9,529 shares at $33.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that ICAHN CARL C is holding 70,792,381 shares at $316,935 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVI

Equity return is now at value 104.15, with 18.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CVR Energy Inc (CVI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.