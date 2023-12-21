CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, CVBF stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly gain of 10.21% and a quarterly surge of 23.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.56% for CVB Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.32% for CVBF’s stock, with a simple moving average of 24.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) Right Now?

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CVBF is at 0.48.

The public float for CVBF is 131.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.25% of that float. The average trading volume for CVBF on December 21, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

CVBF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) has decreased by -2.12 when compared to last closing price of 20.74. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Analysts’ Opinion of CVBF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVBF stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CVBF by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CVBF in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $21 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CVBF Trading at 15.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +14.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVBF remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.22. In addition, CVB Financial Corp. saw -21.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVBF starting from Borba George A Jr, who purchase 97,006 shares at the price of $16.83 back on Nov 02. After this action, Borba George A Jr now owns 566,710 shares of CVB Financial Corp., valued at $1,632,136 using the latest closing price.

Borba George A Jr, the Director of CVB Financial Corp., purchase 212,000 shares at $15.84 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Borba George A Jr is holding 469,704 shares at $3,358,589 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVBF

Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 1.47 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.