Cue Health Inc (HLTH) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, HLTH stock has gone down by -1.16%, with a monthly decline of -12.55% and a quarterly plunge of -35.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.18% for Cue Health Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.91% for HLTH’s stock, with a -58.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ: HLTH) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.18.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for HLTH is 99.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLTH on December 21, 2023 was 282.50K shares.

HLTH) stock’s latest price update

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ: HLTH)’s stock price has increased by 0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 0.29. However, the company has seen a -1.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Lorna Williams – Investor Relations Ayub Khattak – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Aasim Javed – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Charles Rhyee – TD Cowen Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cue Health Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

HLTH Trading at -12.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.91%, as shares sank -1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLTH fell by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3097. In addition, Cue Health Inc saw -86.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HLTH

Equity return is now at value -52.42, with -38.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cue Health Inc (HLTH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.