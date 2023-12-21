CubeSmart’s (CUBE) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of CubeSmart (CUBE) has seen a 3.20% increase in the past week, with a 15.05% gain in the past month, and a 15.88% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for CUBE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.48% for CUBE’s stock, with a 6.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) is above average at 26.84x. The 36-month beta value for CUBE is also noteworthy at 0.71.

The public float for CUBE is 223.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.73% of that float. The average trading volume of CUBE on December 21, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

CUBE) stock’s latest price update

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE)’s stock price has increased by 0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 44.98. However, the company has seen a 3.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-06 that CubeSmart is a REIT specializing in self-storage properties, known for its cost-effective and convenient storage solutions. The company has a solid track record of dividend growth, increasing distributions for 12 consecutive years. Despite a recent decline in stock price, CubeSmart presents an attractive buying opportunity as the REIT market transitions into a lower rate environment in 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUBE stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CUBE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CUBE in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $49 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CUBE Trading at 17.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +15.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUBE rose by +3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.88. In addition, CubeSmart saw 12.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUBE starting from MARR CHRISTOPHER P, who sale 22,057 shares at the price of $45.41 back on Jun 07. After this action, MARR CHRISTOPHER P now owns 480,960 shares of CubeSmart, valued at $1,001,580 using the latest closing price.

MARR CHRISTOPHER P, the CEO of CubeSmart, sale 16,948 shares at $45.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that MARR CHRISTOPHER P is holding 480,960 shares at $764,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUBE

Equity return is now at value 13.43, with 6.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, CubeSmart (CUBE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.