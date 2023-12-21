Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CRKN is 1.14.

The public float for CRKN is 12.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.40% of that float. On December 21, 2023, CRKN’s average trading volume was 3.14M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

CRKN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ: CRKN) has increased by 4.55 when compared to last closing price of 0.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-11-07 that LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) (“Crown” or the “Company”), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks, today announced that it will hold its third quarter 2023 conference call on November 14, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast at 8:30 a.m.

CRKN’s Market Performance

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) has experienced a 6.76% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -29.59% drop in the past month, and a -75.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.90% for CRKN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.90% for CRKN stock, with a simple moving average of -96.70% for the last 200 days.

CRKN Trading at -32.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.63%, as shares sank -14.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN rose by +6.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1581. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp saw -98.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

Equity return is now at value -363.23, with -238.16 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.