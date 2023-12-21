Crocs Inc (CROX): A Technical Analysis

Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.95.

The public float for CROX is 58.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CROX on December 21, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

CROX) stock’s latest price update

Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.16 in comparison to its previous close of 105.26, however, the company has experienced a -5.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-17 that Letting winners appreciate is a principle embraced by some great investors. My largest stock positions happen to all be winners over the last few years.

CROX’s Market Performance

Crocs Inc (CROX) has experienced a -5.54% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.67% rise in the past month, and a 17.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.17% for CROX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.72% for CROX’s stock, with a -5.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CROX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CROX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CROX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CROX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $128 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CROX Trading at 9.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +8.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CROX fell by -5.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.06. In addition, Crocs Inc saw -6.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CROX starting from MICHAELS ADAM, who sale 3,872 shares at the price of $110.19 back on Dec 14. After this action, MICHAELS ADAM now owns 102,531 shares of Crocs Inc, valued at $426,672 using the latest closing price.

Poole Michelle, the President of Crocs Inc, sale 7,121 shares at $103.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Poole Michelle is holding 73,808 shares at $733,463 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CROX

Equity return is now at value 73.92, with 14.83 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Crocs Inc (CROX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.