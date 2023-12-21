Coursera Inc (COUR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for COUR is 1.64.

The public float for COUR is 112.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.50% of that float. On December 21, 2023, COUR’s average trading volume was 1.37M shares.

COUR) stock’s latest price update

Coursera Inc (NYSE: COUR)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.57 in comparison to its previous close of 20.22, however, the company has experienced a -5.97% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that This online course provider has soared to a 52-week high and is one of 2023’s biggest winners.

COUR’s Market Performance

COUR’s stock has fallen by -5.97% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.65% and a quarterly rise of 12.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.79% for Coursera Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.74% for COUR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 30.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COUR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for COUR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for COUR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $24 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COUR Trading at 3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUR fell by -5.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.28. In addition, Coursera Inc saw 66.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUR starting from Goli Shravan, who sale 43,753 shares at the price of $20.07 back on Dec 15. After this action, Goli Shravan now owns 809,523 shares of Coursera Inc, valued at $878,066 using the latest closing price.

HAHN KENNETH R, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of Coursera Inc, sale 9,091 shares at $21.11 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that HAHN KENNETH R is holding 552,715 shares at $191,951 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUR

Equity return is now at value -22.37, with -15.81 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Coursera Inc (COUR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.