Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) has dropped by -3.15 compared to previous close of 120.81. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that An essential component in sustainable and reliable energy generation, the surge in uranium prices and the deal reached by COP28, increasing exposure to the metal can benefit investors.

Is It Worth Investing in Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) is 22.41x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CEG is 0.57.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for CEG is 318.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% of that float. On December 21, 2023, CEG’s average trading volume was 1.83M shares.

CEG’s Market Performance

CEG stock saw a decrease of 0.50% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.31% and a quarterly a decrease of 6.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.49% for Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.42% for CEG’s stock, with a 19.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CEG Trading at -0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEG rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.42. In addition, Constellation Energy Corporation saw 35.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CEG

Equity return is now at value 15.08, with 3.54 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.