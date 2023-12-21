Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (CNXA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The public float for CNXA is 3.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% of that float. On December 21, 2023, CNXA’s average trading volume was 1.43M shares.

CNXA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CNXA) has jumped by 12.08 compared to previous close of 0.20. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2022-10-05 that Check these three penny stocks out for your list right now The post Best Penny Stocks to Buy as the Market Turns Bullish appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

CNXA’s Market Performance

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (CNXA) has seen a 1.64% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -51.40% decline in the past month and a -96.43% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.50% for CNXA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.93% for CNXA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -95.25% for the last 200 days.

CNXA Trading at -69.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNXA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.71%, as shares sank -47.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -88.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNXA rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2879. In addition, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc saw -97.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNXA

Equity return is now at value -113.43, with -34.63 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (CNXA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.