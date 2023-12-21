Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) has seen a 2.92% increase in the past week, with a 9.15% gain in the past month, and a -1.24% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for CMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.12% for CMC’s stock, with a 0.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Commercial Metals Co. (NYSE: CMC) Right Now?

Commercial Metals Co. (NYSE: CMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CMC is 1.30.

The public float for CMC is 115.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMC on December 21, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

CMC) stock’s latest price update

Commercial Metals Co. (NYSE: CMC)’s stock price has increased by 0.02 compared to its previous closing price of 48.65. However, the company has seen a 2.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Commercial Metals (CMC) realigns its reporting structure into three operating segments beginning first-quarter fiscal 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $63 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMC Trading at 9.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +10.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMC rose by +2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.09. In addition, Commercial Metals Co. saw 0.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMC starting from Simpson Stephen William, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Nov 13. After this action, Simpson Stephen William now owns 2,928 shares of Commercial Metals Co., valued at $202,500 using the latest closing price.

MATT PETER R, the President and CEO of Commercial Metals Co., purchase 6,200 shares at $40.30 during a trade that took place back on Oct 23, which means that MATT PETER R is holding 92,182 shares at $249,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMC

Equity return is now at value 23.21, with 13.04 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.