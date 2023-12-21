Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.65x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.72.

The public float for COLB is 206.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.92% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of COLB was 1.69M shares.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.19 in relation to its previous close of 26.90. However, the company has experienced a 1.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that Columbia Banking (COLB) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn’t suggest further strength down the road.

COLB’s Market Performance

COLB’s stock has risen by 1.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.73% and a quarterly rise of 33.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.02% for Columbia Banking System, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.90% for COLB’s stock, with a 23.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for COLB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COLB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $23 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COLB Trading at 19.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares surge +18.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLB rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.36. In addition, Columbia Banking System, Inc. saw -12.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLB starting from BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO, who purchase 854 shares at the price of $18.25 back on Jun 30. After this action, BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO now owns 43,511 shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc., valued at $15,586 using the latest closing price.

Deer Aaron James, the Chief Strategy/Innovation Offc of Columbia Banking System, Inc., purchase 854 shares at $18.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Deer Aaron James is holding 36,144 shares at $15,586 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLB

Equity return is now at value 9.61, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.