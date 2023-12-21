CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CNO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CNO is at 1.10.

The public float for CNO is 109.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.68% of that float. The average trading volume for CNO on December 21, 2023 was 760.23K shares.

CNO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CNO) has dropped by -0.29 compared to previous close of 27.57. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

CNO’s Market Performance

CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) has experienced a 1.40% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.47% rise in the past month, and a 16.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for CNO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.33% for CNO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.80% for the last 200 days.

CNO Trading at 9.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +6.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNO rose by +1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.69. In addition, CNO Financial Group Inc saw 20.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNO starting from KLINE JOHN R, who sale 5,757 shares at the price of $27.07 back on Dec 06. After this action, KLINE JOHN R now owns 64,730 shares of CNO Financial Group Inc, valued at $155,853 using the latest closing price.

Linnenbringer Jeanne L., the EVP and COO of CNO Financial Group Inc, sale 1,784 shares at $26.82 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Linnenbringer Jeanne L. is holding 44,478 shares at $47,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNO

Equity return is now at value 17.79, with 0.97 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.