Clear Secure Inc (YOU) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Clear Secure Inc (NYSE: YOU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 871.14x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.59.

The public float for YOU is 83.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.41% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of YOU was 1.22M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

YOU) stock’s latest price update

Clear Secure Inc (NYSE: YOU)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.03 in comparison to its previous close of 22.33, however, the company has experienced a -7.43% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that STC, YOU and MNSO made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on December 20, 2023.

YOU’s Market Performance

YOU’s stock has fallen by -7.43% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.01% and a quarterly rise of 17.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.52% for Clear Secure Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.66% for YOU’s stock, with a -1.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YOU Trading at 11.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares surge +7.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YOU fell by -7.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.65. In addition, Clear Secure Inc saw -19.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YOU starting from Durable Capital Partners LP, who sale 2,640,735 shares at the price of $25.27 back on Aug 02. After this action, Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,809,211 shares of Clear Secure Inc, valued at $66,726,857 using the latest closing price.

Durable Capital Partners LP, the 10% Owner of Clear Secure Inc, sale 26,642 shares at $24.63 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Durable Capital Partners LP is holding 11,449,946 shares at $656,106 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YOU

Equity return is now at value 0.99, with 0.29 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Clear Secure Inc (YOU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.