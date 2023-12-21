Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) Stock Sees a-0.70 Decrease

The stock of Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) has gone up by 4.44% for the week, with a 1.35% rise in the past month and a -10.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.74% for CIVI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.66% for CIVI stock, with a simple moving average of -0.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE: CIVI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE: CIVI) is above average at 7.68x. The 36-month beta value for CIVI is also noteworthy at 1.54.

The public float for CIVI is 81.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.59% of that float. The average trading volume of CIVI on December 21, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

CIVI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE: CIVI) has decreased by -0.70 when compared to last closing price of 69.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-17 that Civitas Resources is an acquisition-focused DJ Basin producer with a large asset base. The company’s strategy focuses on generating free cash flow, maintaining a strong balance sheet, returning cash to shareholders, and demonstrating ESG leadership. Civitas expects to generate $850M of free cash flow through 2023 and has returned almost $1B back to shareholders with more to come in 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIVI stocks, with Siebert Williams Shank repeating the rating for CIVI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIVI in the upcoming period, according to Siebert Williams Shank is $106 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CIVI Trading at -1.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +0.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIVI rose by +2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.33. In addition, Civitas Resources Inc saw 29.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIVI starting from Kimmeridge Energy Management C, who sale 3,296,475 shares at the price of $70.50 back on Jul 19. After this action, Kimmeridge Energy Management C now owns 8,348,022 shares of Civitas Resources Inc, valued at $232,401,488 using the latest closing price.

Counts Travis L, the Chief Legal Officer & Sec. of Civitas Resources Inc, purchase 6,835 shares at $68.20 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Counts Travis L is holding 36,799 shares at $466,126 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIVI

Equity return is now at value 13.54, with 7.44 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.