Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CTAS is 1.27.

The public float for CTAS is 86.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTAS on December 21, 2023 was 394.83K shares.

CTAS) stock’s latest price update

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS)’s stock price has increased by 5.63 compared to its previous closing price of 553.66. However, the company has seen a 3.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-21 that CNBC’s Jim Cramer delivers his daily Mad Dash.

CTAS’s Market Performance

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) has experienced a 3.80% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.71% rise in the past month, and a 15.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.34% for CTAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.00% for CTAS’s stock, with a 18.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTAS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CTAS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CTAS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $590 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CTAS Trading at 9.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.43% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +5.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTAS rose by +3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $558.49. In addition, Cintas Corporation saw 29.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTAS starting from Barstad Melanie W., who sale 1,968 shares at the price of $514.17 back on Oct 13. After this action, Barstad Melanie W. now owns 6,250 shares of Cintas Corporation, valued at $1,011,887 using the latest closing price.

Thompson Michael Lawrence, the Executive Vice President & CAO of Cintas Corporation, sale 5,050 shares at $498.35 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Thompson Michael Lawrence is holding 27,326 shares at $2,516,668 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTAS

Equity return is now at value 37.66, with 16.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cintas Corporation (CTAS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.