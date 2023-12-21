Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) has seen a -3.74% decrease in the past week, with a -0.03% drop in the past month, and a -3.79% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for CHD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.71% for CHD’s stock, with a -1.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) Right Now?

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CHD is at 0.51.

The public float for CHD is 245.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.55% of that float. The average trading volume for CHD on December 21, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

CHD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) has decreased by -1.40 when compared to last closing price of 92.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.74% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-14 that Even in turbulent economic times overlayed with bear markets, recessions, and broader uncertainty, some stocks still manage to provide stability, income, and growth for investors. You should always be on the lookout for companies that can deliver rising dividends year after year.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CHD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $100 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHD Trading at -0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -1.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHD fell by -3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.89. In addition, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. saw 13.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHD starting from Read Michael, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $96.00 back on Nov 30. After this action, Read Michael now owns 0 shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc., valued at $432,000 using the latest closing price.

FARRELL MATTHEW, the President and CEO of Church & Dwight Co., Inc., sale 132,881 shares at $96.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that FARRELL MATTHEW is holding 112,444 shares at $12,756,576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHD

Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 5.15 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.