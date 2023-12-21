Chimerix Inc (CMRX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ: CMRX)’s stock price has dropped by -2.13 in relation to previous closing price of 0.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-26 that DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases, today announced that it will host a live conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, and to provide a business overview.

Is It Worth Investing in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ: CMRX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.03.

The public float for CMRX is 79.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMRX on December 21, 2023 was 415.82K shares.

CMRX’s Market Performance

CMRX stock saw a decrease of -5.16% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.17% and a quarterly a decrease of -11.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.87% for Chimerix Inc (CMRX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.81% for CMRX’s stock, with a -18.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMRX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CMRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CMRX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $7 based on the research report published on May 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMRX Trading at -5.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -3.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMRX fell by -4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9649. In addition, Chimerix Inc saw -50.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMRX starting from MIDDLETON FRED A, who purchase 17,295 shares at the price of $0.96 back on Nov 17. After this action, MIDDLETON FRED A now owns 100,000 shares of Chimerix Inc, valued at $16,522 using the latest closing price.

MIDDLETON FRED A, the Director of Chimerix Inc, purchase 2,705 shares at $0.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that MIDDLETON FRED A is holding 82,705 shares at $2,489 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMRX

Equity return is now at value -35.21, with -32.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Chimerix Inc (CMRX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.