Chijet Motor Company Inc (CJET) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Chijet Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: CJET) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CJET is at -1.46.

The public float for CJET is 14.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.38% of that float. The average trading volume for CJET on December 21, 2023 was 120.93K shares.

CJET) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Chijet Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: CJET) has decreased by -10.87 when compared to last closing price of 0.94.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -16.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-05 that Chijet Motor (NASDAQ: CJET ) stock is rising higher on Monday following the EV company’s public debut on Friday. Chijet Motor’s stock, which trades under the CJET ticker, first started trading on the Nasdaq Exchange on June 2.

CJET’s Market Performance

Chijet Motor Company Inc (CJET) has seen a -16.83% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -52.81% decline in the past month and a -63.95% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.92% for CJET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.31% for CJET’s stock, with a -80.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CJET Trading at -55.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CJET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.48%, as shares sank -52.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CJET fell by -16.83%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1774. In addition, Chijet Motor Company Inc saw -91.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CJET

Equity return is now at value 0.71, with 0.67 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chijet Motor Company Inc (CJET) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.