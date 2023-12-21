Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) has seen a 0.58% increase in the past week, with a -1.52% drop in the past month, and a 7.70% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for LNG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.32% for LNG stock, with a simple moving average of 7.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) is above average at 3.39x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.98.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for LNG is 234.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LNG on December 21, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

LNG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) has decreased by -1.33 when compared to last closing price of 173.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for LNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LNG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $205 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LNG Trading at -1.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNG rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $174.90. In addition, Cheniere Energy Inc. saw 14.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNG starting from BAILEY VICKY A, who sale 2,700 shares at the price of $141.50 back on Jan 03. After this action, BAILEY VICKY A now owns 33,862 shares of Cheniere Energy Inc., valued at $382,059 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.