Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) has gone up by 2.26% for the week, with a 9.11% rise in the past month and a 21.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.72% for CAKE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.90% for CAKE’s stock, with a 6.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc. (NASDAQ: CAKE) Right Now?

Cheesecake Factory Inc. (NASDAQ: CAKE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CAKE is at 1.47.

The public float for CAKE is 47.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.36% of that float. The average trading volume for CAKE on December 21, 2023 was 877.22K shares.

CAKE) stock’s latest price update

Cheesecake Factory Inc. (NASDAQ: CAKE)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.25 in comparison to its previous close of 34.70, however, the company has experienced a 2.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-24 that Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) emphasizes accelerating its development activity to drive growth. However, uncertain macroeconomic environments are a concern.

CAKE Trading at 10.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +7.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAKE rose by +2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.31. In addition, Cheesecake Factory Inc. saw 10.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CAKE

Equity return is now at value 26.47, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.