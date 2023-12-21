ChampionX Corp. (CHX) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, CHX stock has gone up by 3.49%, with a monthly gain of 3.21% and a quarterly plunge of -14.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.69% for ChampionX Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.57% for CHX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ChampionX Corp. (NASDAQ: CHX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ChampionX Corp. (NASDAQ: CHX) is above average at 20.22x. The 36-month beta value for CHX is also noteworthy at 2.49.

The public float for CHX is 193.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.47% of that float. The average trading volume of CHX on December 21, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

The stock price of ChampionX Corp. (NASDAQ: CHX) has dropped by -2.61 compared to previous close of 31.40. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that ASYS, CHX and HTLD have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on December 18, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CHX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CHX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $42 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHX Trading at -0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +4.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHX rose by +3.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.59. In addition, ChampionX Corp. saw 5.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHX starting from Bryant Deric D., who sale 6,540 shares at the price of $35.02 back on Oct 03. After this action, Bryant Deric D. now owns 298,619 shares of ChampionX Corp., valued at $229,014 using the latest closing price.

Bryant Deric D., the of ChampionX Corp., sale 12,232 shares at $35.24 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Bryant Deric D. is holding 305,159 shares at $431,072 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHX

Equity return is now at value 17.77, with 9.08 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, ChampionX Corp. (CHX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.