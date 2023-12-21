Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.55 compared to its previous closing price of 67.63. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Ceridian (CDAY) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) is 2751.24x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CDAY is 1.37.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for CDAY is 150.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.56% of that float. On December 21, 2023, CDAY’s average trading volume was 1.37M shares.

CDAY’s Market Performance

CDAY’s stock has seen a -4.05% decrease for the week, with a -4.65% drop in the past month and a 0.89% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.24% for CDAY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDAY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CDAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDAY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $87 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDAY Trading at -2.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -2.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDAY fell by -4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.01. In addition, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. saw 3.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDAY starting from Heuland Noemie Clemence, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $65.18 back on Nov 10. After this action, Heuland Noemie Clemence now owns 58,353 shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., valued at $195,540 using the latest closing price.

Turner Leagh Erin, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., sale 7,084 shares at $66.05 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Turner Leagh Erin is holding 245,201 shares at $467,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDAY

Equity return is now at value 0.19, with 0.05 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.