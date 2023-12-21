Cencora Inc. (COR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Cencora Inc. (NYSE: COR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COR is 0.47.

The public float for COR is 169.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COR on December 21, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

The stock price of Cencora Inc. (NYSE: COR) has plunged by -1.04 when compared to previous closing price of 201.88, but the company has seen a -1.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

COR’s Market Performance

Cencora Inc. (COR) has seen a -1.93% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.96% gain in the past month and a 8.04% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for COR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.95% for COR’s stock, with a 10.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for COR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for COR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $213 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COR Trading at 2.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COR fell by -1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $201.76. In addition, Cencora Inc. saw 20.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COR starting from COLLIS STEVEN H, who sale 42,885 shares at the price of $203.18 back on Dec 13. After this action, COLLIS STEVEN H now owns 288,688 shares of Cencora Inc., valued at $8,713,374 using the latest closing price.

Campbell Elizabeth S, the Executive Vice President of Cencora Inc., sale 5,162 shares at $203.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Campbell Elizabeth S is holding 15,166 shares at $1,048,578 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COR

Equity return is now at value 1124.39, with 2.93 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cencora Inc. (COR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.